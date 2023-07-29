TO CELEBRATE National Dog Photography Day earlier this week we asked members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club to share pictures of their dogs with us - and we were inundated.
We will be publishing selections of them over the next few weeks.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 5,200 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Miley spotting the bees. Picture: Steffi Andrews
Alicia Holder sent in this picture of her dog enjoying a delicious ice cream
Martin Griffin, who sent in the picture, said: "Sadly no longer with us, but what a dog."
Kifli and Szindi. Picture: Emma Mizsei
Just chilling. Picture: Kim N Mark Wickham
Bruce, one year old from Tredegar. Picture: Samantha Hawkins
Buttons, Abertillery. Picture: Rebecca Lee
Teddy. Picture: Kirsty Cooke-Jones
Alfie, always the poser, says Rachel Anne, who shared the picture with us
Chase, 22 weeks old. Picture: Chantelle Pugh
