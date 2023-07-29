TO CELEBRATE National Dog Photography Day earlier this week we asked members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club to share pictures of their dogs with us - and we were inundated.

We will be publishing selections of them over the next few weeks.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,200 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

South Wales Argus: Looking: Miley spotting the bees. Picture: Steffi Andrews

Miley spotting the bees. Picture: Steffi Andrews

South Wales Argus: Icecream: Alicia Holder sent in this picture of her dog

Alicia Holder sent in this picture of her dog enjoying a delicious ice cream

South Wales Argus: Walkies: Martin Griffin, who sent in the picture, said: "Sadly no longer with us, but what a dog."

Martin Griffin, who sent in the picture, said: "Sadly no longer with us, but what a dog."

South Wales Argus: Atmospheric: Kifli amd Szindi. Picture: Emma Mizsei

Kifli and Szindi. Picture: Emma Mizsei

South Wales Argus: SUNGLASSES: Just chilling. Picture: Kim N Mark Wickham

Just chilling. Picture: Kim N Mark Wickham

South Wales Argus: Lovely: Bruce, one year old from Tredegar. Picture: Samantha Hawkins

Bruce, one year old from Tredegar. Picture: Samantha Hawkins

South Wales Argus: Woof: Buttons, Abertillery. Picture: Rebecca Lee

Buttons, Abertillery. Picture: Rebecca Lee

South Wales Argus: Woods: Teddy. Picture: Kirsty Cooke-Jones

Teddy. Picture: Kirsty Cooke-Jones

South Wales Argus: Cool: Alfie, always the poser, says Rachel Anne, who shared the picture with us

Alfie, always the poser, says Rachel Anne, who shared the picture with us

South Wales Argus: Ears: Chase, 22 weeks old. Picture: Chantelle Pugh

Chase, 22 weeks old. Picture: Chantelle Pugh