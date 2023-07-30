Getting its name from The 'British Iron Co' that started work on the site in 1825, this 1,300-acre site was the home of heavy industry for generations and stood near a network of railway lines that served local coal mines and iron works.

Iron production stopped in 1881 and the land later became a coal mine. The National Coal Board gave up the site in 1976 and after the then-local authority let it pass to a J Hutchins, the 1,306 acre or 524 hectare site has gone through five different private owners in seven guises, including a pair of fashion entrepreneurs, all with the intention of gaining planning permission to opencast the remaining coal reserves before building houses on the site.

However, there was massive opposition to opencast mining and, after a forty-year battle, the scheme was abandonned in 2016 and the site is now part of a regeneration project.

Here's a look back at our archive photographs of The British.

The British in Talywain in 1989 (Image: NQ staff)

Another shot of last crumbling buildings on The British (Image: NQ staff)

This picture was taken in the early 1970s at the Big Arch coal yard in Talywain. Picture: Bill Hart (Image: Bill Hart)

Big Edge Hill houses, which are no longer there. By Phil Jenkins (Image: Phil Jenkins)

An old mine shaft on the British in 1993 which had to be fenced off for safety reasons. (Image: NQ staff)

Inside the Engine House. The buildings were designed by Hyde Park and London Zoo architect Decimus Burton. Picture: Phil Jenkins.

Breath-taking views across The British captured by Free Press photographer Bill Hart (Image: Bill Hart)

Deep grooves in The British, Talywain, hark back to the sites industrial heritage. Picture taken in 1993 (Image: NQ staff)

The British has been plagued with problems of flytipping and efforts are being made to regenerate the area. Pictured is former ward councillor Wayne Tomlinson. (Image: NQ staff)

York Place before it was knock down on the site. By Phil Jenkins (Image: Phil Jenkins)

