Earlier this year, people nominated their favourite food venues across the UK and today [July 26] the regional shortlist has been revealed – with nine places in Wales earning recognition.

Here is the shortlist for Wales…

Bashed UK (Barry);

Top Deck Fish & Chips (Cardiff);

eat the bird (Cardiff);

ANSH CYMRU (Cardiff);

Poutine Box (Cardiff);

Baba's (Cardiff);

Haystack Café (Swansea);

The Pizza Boyz (Swansea);

Smokin Griddle (Swansea).

Now food fans have until August 19 to view the shortlist and vote for their favourites – with the national shortlist to be announced in September.

Voting can be done online at ubereatsawards.com.

Uber Eats is offering £200,000 for the national finalists, with the crowned Restaurant of the Year taking home £100,000 to invest in their business.

According to the Uber Eats 2023 Impact report the app is made up of 60 percent small or medium businesses.

General manager (UK, Ireland, and Northern Europe) at Uber Eats, Matthew Price, said: “This year, the Uber Eats Restaurant Awards is all about championing and celebrating the pioneers of the restaurant industry.

“The shortlisted restaurants from Wales span a variety of cuisines and are excellent examples of the hard work and dedication that goes into running a successful restaurant.”

The restaurants that receive the most votes in their region will be invited to a judging day in London, where they will cook for and meet industry experts including returning judge Bake Off’s Prue Leith, chef Monica Galetti, and Uber Eats general manager Matthew Price.

Dame Prue Leith said: “Last year, we got to see all the hard work and effort these businesses go to… and spotlight some extraordinary people, stories, and restaurants.

“This year, I’m looking forward to discovering the next big thing in the restaurant industry and - of course - to eating some amazing food.”

The judging panel with also include content creator Seema Pankhania, who trained as chef de partie at Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants and was previously part of the Mob team, alongside head of procurement at Be Inclusive Hospitality, Lorraine Copes.

People can get their votes in at ubereatsawards.com