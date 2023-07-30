Ruby Kelly, who is 20 years old, is releasing her latest single Hometown on Friday, August 11, and has spoken of her inspiration for the track.

“Hometown is inspired by how much I miss being home when I’m away,” said Ms Kelly.

“I study in Sunderland and often find myself missing my family and friends back in Newport; it gets quite difficult at times.

“This song is a reminder to myself that I am exactly where I need to be, and that Wales is always there for me to come home to.

“I hope that people take this song as a sign to get out there and make the most of this one life we have.”

The single may be familiar to some – it was played on Adam Walton's show on BBC Radio Wales earlier this month.

“It was surreal – my parents and I waited up all night to listen,” said Ms Kelly.

“I couldn’t stop smiling – it was such an insane moment for me!”

After the single was played on Radio Wales someone took to Twitter to praise the song, writing that the into is “reminiscent to Stephen Stills” and describing the orchestral arrangement, production, and performance as “class” and “wonderful”.

“It was so lovely to hear that someone thought that of my music,” said Ms Kelly who has spent summer performing various gigs and festivals.

She added that Hometown involved working with Dan Donelly from the Levellers who she “can’t thank enough” with Jon Greening helping produce the track – a friend that she was “so happy” to have on board.

The single cover features artwork by Welsh photographer Cormac Downes showcasing part of Newport's iconic Transporter Bridge.

Ms Kelly has been working with WeMakeCulture in Sunderland and has been accepted as part of their next steps progression fund. She’s also just finished her first year at university studying with NAME (Northern Academy of Music Education).

“I’ve also been writing loads, seeing friends and family, and relaxing at home,” said Ms Kelly.

“I’ve got some great gigs coming up – I’m so excited for these amazing opportunities and feel very lucky to be where I am.

Hometown will be available to download on all streaming platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube from August 11.