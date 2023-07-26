RAIDS carried out by Newport City Council - along with Gwent Police - resulted in the closure of four shops in the city centre.
The trading standards team from the council, along with Gwent Police, Tarian and the Intellectual Property Office, raided four shops in Newport city centre - seizing a large amount of illegal produce in the process.
Among the items recovered were:
- 23,390 illegal cigarettes;
- 4.9kg in hand-rolling tobacco;
- 2,013 vapes.
The council branded the raids "another successful operation to crackdown on illicit trading".
However, they would not confirm which shops had been raided.
"Investigations," the council said, "are ongoing."
