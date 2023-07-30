THERE IS something somewhat unexpected beneath this Newport home.

This detached seven-bedroom property, on Fields Park Avenue in Newport, is being marketed by Katie Darlow of Number One Real Estate and is listed on Rightmove.

South Wales Argus: Hallway

With two self-contained annexes, the property – which has a guide price of £800,000 – is spacious, but what particularly stands out is the “large pool” beneath the property.

This swimming pool has “incredible potential to be updated” and includes space for changing rooms, plus access to the reception room above it.

South Wales Argus: Swimming pool

The reception room, which would be ideal as a games room, is part of annexe one which is on the left of the property.

South Wales Argus: Reception/games room

Annexe one also includes a bedroom, kitchen, lounge/diner, and shower room.

South Wales Argus: Annexe one bedroom

South Wales Argus: Annexe one kitchen

South Wales Argus: Annexe one lounge

South Wales Argus: Annexe one shower room

Annexe two can be found on the right side of the property and includes a bedroom, shower room, and lounge/diner.

South Wales Argus: Annexe two bedroom

South Wales Argus: Annexe two shower room

South Wales Argus: Annexe two lounge

Also based on the ground floor is a living room, lounge, and an open plan kitchen and dining room.

South Wales Argus: Living room

This kitchen includes a range of wall and base units and integrated appliances including an Aga, Belfast sink and stained-glass windows to the ceiling.

South Wales Argus: Kitchen includes stained glass ceiling

The kitchen also gives access to the back garden which includes a seating area, ideal for al fresco eating, with a lawn beyond this.

South Wales Argus: Kitchen has garden access

South Wales Argus: Rear of the property

South Wales Argus: Outdoor seating

To the front of the property, which has a "beautiful" red brick facade, is a courtyard and live driveway which "comfortably fits" four vehicles. The house also has a garage.

Four double bedrooms can be found on the first floor – two which include en-suite bathrooms and fitted wardrobes.

South Wales Argus: Bedroom with en-suite

South Wales Argus: En-suite for bedroom

The family bathroom is also based on the first floor, boasting a “modern” black and white three-piece suite.

South Wales Argus: Family bathroom

The seventh bedroom – which is also a double – is on the second floor.

On this floor is a “spacious” landing which is used as a lounge area, and a bathroom which includes a bath suite and overhead shower.

The landing has access to the “extensive” attic space, while the bathroom has access to eaves storage.

There are more photos included in the gallery at the top of the page, or the full details of this listing are available at https://rb.gy/zk1fw