This detached seven-bedroom property, on Fields Park Avenue in Newport, is being marketed by Katie Darlow of Number One Real Estate and is listed on Rightmove.

With two self-contained annexes, the property – which has a guide price of £800,000 – is spacious, but what particularly stands out is the “large pool” beneath the property.

This swimming pool has “incredible potential to be updated” and includes space for changing rooms, plus access to the reception room above it.

The reception room, which would be ideal as a games room, is part of annexe one which is on the left of the property.

Annexe one also includes a bedroom, kitchen, lounge/diner, and shower room.

Annexe two can be found on the right side of the property and includes a bedroom, shower room, and lounge/diner.

Also based on the ground floor is a living room, lounge, and an open plan kitchen and dining room.

This kitchen includes a range of wall and base units and integrated appliances including an Aga, Belfast sink and stained-glass windows to the ceiling.

The kitchen also gives access to the back garden which includes a seating area, ideal for al fresco eating, with a lawn beyond this.

To the front of the property, which has a "beautiful" red brick facade, is a courtyard and live driveway which "comfortably fits" four vehicles. The house also has a garage.

Four double bedrooms can be found on the first floor – two which include en-suite bathrooms and fitted wardrobes.

The family bathroom is also based on the first floor, boasting a “modern” black and white three-piece suite.

The seventh bedroom – which is also a double – is on the second floor.

On this floor is a “spacious” landing which is used as a lounge area, and a bathroom which includes a bath suite and overhead shower.

The landing has access to the “extensive” attic space, while the bathroom has access to eaves storage.

There are more photos included in the gallery at the top of the page, or the full details of this listing are available at https://rb.gy/zk1fw