THREE people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on a busy main road.
One person was airlifted and two were taken to hospital by land ambulance following the collision on the A40 near Brecon on Tuesday, July 25.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Brecon and Talgarth were called at 5.45pm about an incident involving a private motor vehicle and a motorcycle.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: “The on-scene rapid response paramedic attended to the casualties and crews assisted with administering first aid.
“Two of the casualties were conveyed to hospital by road ambulance and the other casualty by air ambulance.
“Crews made the motorcycle safe and utilised one hose reel jet, two trauma packs and one salvage sheet.”
Firefighters left the scene at 8.04pm
