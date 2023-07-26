Gwent Police received a report from Southern Distributor Road bridge at around 10.10am today, Wednesday. Officers attended the scene along with the National Police Air Service and multiple crews from South Wales Fire and Rescue, but they did not find anyone matching the teenager’s description.

The Welsh Ambulance Service say they received a call about an incident near Corporation Road shortly before 11.30am and deployed one ambulance, one duty operational manager and one Hazardous Area Response Team, who were subsequently stood down.

Rescue boat on the Usk (Image: Newsquest)

Police helicopter at the scene (Image: Robert Jones)

The fire and rescue crews say they received a stop message at approximately 1.08pm, nearly three hours after emergency services were first made aware of a possible incident.

Concerns over the teenager’s welfare also brought in Coastguard Rescue teams from Barry, Chepstow and Penarth.