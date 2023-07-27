Natalie Wood from Pontypool attended the concert by the legendary Welsh singer at Cardiff Castle on Monday, July 24.

She says she was in the audience before the show started with her partner and her sister when she was shoved "so hard I nearly fell over".

She says she looked around to see a woman and a man who, when questioned about their actions by Ms Wood "got very angry and marched up threatening me".

The woman, Ms Wood says, then attempted to get the man to "start on me".

Natalie Wood

She said: "I'm five foot, I'm a size 8/10 and now I have a six foot man in my face hurling abuse at me."

Ms Wood said her partner stepped in and asked for an apology, at which point the man is said to have asked "if he wanted to go", asking if he wanted to fight.

Ms Wood's partner told the man: "I'm not fighting you, if you want to punch me go ahead.

"We're at a Tom Jones gig for goodness sake."

Ms Wood claims the situation was about to escalate when a steward stepped in.

Picture: Natalie Wood.

The man, Ms Wood said, then "did something mind-blowing".

"He flashes his badge," she said. "He's a copper."

She says the steward told him to move away.

However, Ms Wood said that this was not an acceptable way to deal with the situation.

"He isn't on duty. He isn't working," she said.

Picture: Natalie Wood.

"He has no need to have his badge on him."

Around 40 minutes later, Ms Wood said she saw another group of stewards making their way through the crowd, before leading the same man and his partner out of the concert.

Video footage sent to the Argus by Ms Woods shows the man being escorted from the concert grounds to cheers from other attendees.

"We later found out that they both aggressively started on someone else," she said.

"One of the stewards kindly came over to us to update us."

Ms Woods said that the officer had been confirmed to her by South Wales Police as belonging to their number. The Argus put this to South Wales Police, who said: "We are aware of a social media post following a recent Tom Jones concert in Cardiff.

"The matter has been referred to the South Wales Police professional standards department."

Speaking to the BBC, a spokesperson for Depot, the event organiser, said: "On Monday evening, members of the public approached our security staff to report an ongoing incident and in line with our protocols, a man was given a verbal warning.

"A short while later, staff were alerted to another disturbance in the crowd involving the same person - and having already been given a warning, we made the decision to eject him from the premises.

"Incidents like these are taken seriously by our team and we remain committed to maintaining a safe and secure environment for everyone at our events."

Information regarding the incident can be reported to South Wales Police on 101, quoting 686 260723