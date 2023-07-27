Damitri Davies has been banned from entering his hometown of Brecon for a year after leaving his ex-partner with a swollen forehead, bruising and blood around her mouth after punching her at least five times in the face and headbutting up to four times at her home on March 31, 2022.

The judge- sentencing Davies to 16 months in a young offender’s institution but suspending it for two years - said pictures of the victim's injuries "tell a thousand words".

Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court was told Davies, who was 18 years old at the time of the attack, pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm on the day of his trial in May.

He was subject to two suspended sentences for assault and aggravated vehicle taking of a mobility scooter when the assault happened.

Prosecuting barrister Ffion Tomos told the court that the victim had friends over at her house for drinks. She said Davies became "extremely drunk and aggressive" as the night went on and it got so bad that he was asked to leave the house and was escorted away.

However, he later returned and lunged towards her in a "completely unprovoked assault" where he punched her in the face, and she ended up falling on the floor.

Miss Tomos said: "He got on top of her and punched her several times, at least five times, in the face area. Not only punching her but also headbutting three or four times in the face."

Witnesses said the punches were “very hard” and “a sickening act to watch”.

Miss Tomos described the attack as "extremely aggressive."

"[The victim] attempted to fight back but clearly she was unable to do so," she said. "She tried to get away, but he continued to follow her and assault her. He was punching her again as she tried to get up on her feet, he punched her in the face.

"Fortunately, it came to an end."

The prosecutor told the court that there was no victim impact statement and that the victim had "failed to engage further", and there was no instruction for a restraining order against Davies.

Defence barrister Nicholas Gedge said "well-liked and respected" Davies was "ashamed" of what he did.

"This happened when families were discussed and he asked for the topic to be changed and it wasn’t," Mr Gedge. "His background is troubled, a particular flashpoint he is trying to get over. He witnessed things as a child which he shouldn’t have, and it clearly has a deep impact on him."

The barrister told the court: "More than 16 months since this offence he has stayed out of trouble. That may not be a great achievement but for him it really is.

"The reference paints a picture of someone who is extremely hardworking and highly valued by his employer. He has moved his life to the northeast of England in a constructive way and for whatever reason in Brecon, where he grew up, he seems to get in trouble. He has been away from the area for a considerable time.

"The report could hardly be more positive in terms of the way he has conducted himself. He is always polite and appears to be changing his life for the better. That commitment to change can be seen to shine through in letters submitted to the court."

Judge Richards told Davies, of Lansdowne Road, Durham, he had demonstrated maturity by completing the requirements of his suspended sentence orders over the past 16 months.

"You are a young man with a great deal of growing up to do,” she said. "Given your completion of the previous order and development it would be unjust to send you to sentence now.

“I have considered and taken the view to suspend the sentence for two years to make it absolutely clear to you if you offend in the next two years there’s only one sentence.

“I am surprised given your convictions you are continuing to drink alcohol at all. Alcohol and you do not mix."

Davies must wear an alcohol abstinence tag for 90 days, keep to a 5.30am to 8.30pm curfew for nine months, attend 20 rehabilitation requirement days and stay away from the Brecon area for 12 months.