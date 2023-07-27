Those who are trying to lose weight know that it isn't a straightforward journey and can be difficult at times.

It's a process that should be approached "mindfully and healthily", according to personal trainer, health coach and founder of Sculptrition, Amanda Place.

Fad diets and over-exercising are just a couple of mistakes that people are making that are preventing them from hitting their goals, Amanda commented.

4 things to avoid if you're trying to lose weight, according to a personal trainer

Crash diets

Unsustainable crash diets is one of the most common mistakes people make when trying to lose weight.

"While these methods may yield rapid results initially, they are unsustainable in the long run," Amanda warned.

"They often lead to muscle loss, a slowed metabolism, and a higher likelihood of weight regain once the diet ends.

"Instead, focus on adopting a balanced, nutrient-dense diet that incorporates all food groups in appropriate portions."

Choice of exercise

The fitness expert also noted that another mistake that people make is overemphasising cardiovascular exercise.

"While cardio workouts are beneficial for burning calories, strength training plays more of a crucial role in weight loss," Amanda stated.

She added: "Building lean muscle mass increases your metabolic rate and helps you burn more calories throughout the day.

"Incorporate a combination of cardiovascular exercise and strength training into your fitness routine for optimal results."

Consistency

A lack of consistency can demotivate you and slow your progress down, according to the health coach.

"Consistency in healthy eating, regular exercise, and self-care habits is essential for sustainable weight loss," the expert said.

The personal trainer went on to say: "Set realistic goals, create a routine, and stay committed to your plan. Remember, progress takes time, and small, consistent steps yield better results than sporadic, intense efforts."

Sleep and stress management

Amanda also warned against a lack of sleep and increased stress.

This can impact your progress significantly as your hormones can become unbalanced, according to the personal trainer.

"Poor sleep affects hormones that regulate hunger and satiety, leading to increased cravings and overeating," Amanda explained.

"Prioritize good quality sleep and incorporate stress-management techniques such as meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises to support your weight loss journey."

The health expert concluded: "Losing weight requires a holistic approach that encompasses proper nutrition, regular exercise, and healthy lifestyle habits.

"Stay committed, be patient, and celebrate the small victories along the way as you work towards achieving your weight loss goals."