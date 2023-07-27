Lliswerry Pond - and Angling Watch UK - have achieved the coveted Green Flag Community Award in recognition of high environmental standards, cleanliness, safety and community involvement.

Lliswerry Pond is currently run and managed by Leanne Tutton and Ben Edmunds and the Angling Watch UK team.

It is situated to the east of Newport between the estates of Lliswerry and Alway.

The site is primarily used as a fishing pond, but has been transformed into something of a beauty spot.

Children from Alway and Somerton Primary schools regularly visit to learn about animal habitats and wildlife.

A parent group from St Andrew's Primary School also recently attended to learn skills that they can pass onto their own children.

The site is open daily from dawn to dusk and fishing is permitted by membership or day ticket.

Leanne Tutton lease holder for the pond says it had been "an amazing achievement for us all".

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported us to make this Green Flag award happen," she said.

"Over the last three years our team has worked incredibly hard for this award.

"People from all over Newport now love to come to the lake for fishing, feeding the wildlife, picnics, nature walks or just for a chat.

"The pond has helped so many people with their mental and physical well-being.

"We have a little gem here, and the public feel relaxed and enjoy the nature we have all around the pond."

Now in its third decade, Green Flag recognises well-managed parks and green spaces in 20 countries around the world.

In Wales, the awards scheme is run by Keep Wales Tidy.

Lucy Prisk, Green Flag Coordinator for Keep Wales Tidy said: “Free access to safe, high quality green space has never been more important.

"Our award-winning sites play a vital role in people’s mental and physical well-being, providing a haven for communities to come together, relax and enjoy nature.”