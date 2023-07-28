Vasile Barbu is accused of causing the death of 52-year-old Rebecca Comins by driving a Vauxhall Movano dangerously on the A40 near Raglan last year.

The defendant, aged 48, of Old Hereford Road, Abergavenny appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court.

He did not enter a plea and his case was adjourned to the crown court on August 21.

Barbu was granted unconditional bail.

Mother-of-two Ms Comins, from Caldicot, was cycling when she was involved in the collision at around 7.20pm on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Following her death her family released a tribute to her.

Rebecca Comins. Picture: Wales News Service

“Our beautiful Rebecca was taken from us on Thursday, June 2, doing something she loved," they said.

“She was a caring and loving wife to Stephen and an amazing mum to both George and Millie.

“We ask people to respect our privacy at this sad time and allow us to grieve as a family.”

Ms Comins was a popular triathlete and a multiple Ironman Wales finisher.

She was a member of Dragon Tri Club, Newport Phoenix Cycling Club and Caldicot Running Club and represented the Great Britain Age Group Team at the European Championships in Tartu, Estonia in 2018, as well as at the World Championships in Lausanne, Switzerland in 2019.

In a tribute posted online Welsh Triathlon said she was a "fantastic ambassador for our sport".

"Becky was a fierce competitor, but with it had a positivity and energy that was infectious," they added.

"She loved the sport, she loved the training and Becky was central to any social activities across her clubs.

“Becky will be sadly missed by everyone within our triathlon community and we extend our deepest sympathies to Becky’s family, Steve, George and Millie and her wider friends at this sad time."

Caldicot RFC also paid tribute to Ms Comins who worked with the club.

"The committee, players and members of Caldicot RFC are saddened to hear of the tragic loss of Rebecca Comins," the club said.

"Becky made a huge contribution to the club as our first team sports masseur and first aider.

“Our condolences and best wishes are extended to Steve, George, Millie and family."