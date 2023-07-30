TO CELEBRATE National Dog Photography Day earlier this week we asked members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club to send us pictures of their furry friends.
Here is the second selection we have chosen - to view the first click here.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 5,200 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Lexi exploring among the bluebells. Picture: Katrina Poole
Dora the Explorer. Picture: Tracy Lockley
Lexi at Pwll Du, near Blaenavon. Picture: Kate Noyes
Tara in the woods at Pontypool Park. Picture: Jolene Malson
Dre loving beach life. Picture: Sarah Edwards
Rosa relaxing. Picture: Gareth Davis
Marley. Picture: Danny Wilson
Storm. Picture: Anthony Williams
Darcie off to the gym. Picture: Lyn Dury
Tanni, a hearing dog who retired in January. Picture: Poppy Clough
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here