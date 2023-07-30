TO CELEBRATE National Dog Photography Day earlier this week we asked members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club to send us pictures of their furry friends.

Here is the second selection we have chosen - to view the first click here.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,200 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Lexi exploring among the bluebells. Picture: Katrina Poole

Dora the Explorer. Picture: Tracy Lockley

Lexi at Pwll Du, near Blaenavon. Picture: Kate Noyes

Tara in the woods at Pontypool Park. Picture: Jolene Malson

Dre loving beach life. Picture: Sarah Edwards

Rosa relaxing. Picture: Gareth Davis

Marley. Picture: Danny Wilson

Storm. Picture: Anthony Williams

Darcie off to the gym. Picture: Lyn Dury

Tanni, a hearing dog who retired in January. Picture: Poppy Clough