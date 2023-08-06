Members of Choirs for Good – set up by a group of like-minded choir leaders with the aim of using the power of singing to connect and empower people and communities – joined forces to sing up and down the town’s high street.

Some 25 singers took part, and nearly £250 was raised on the day, but more than the money – invaluable to the branch to allow it to support veterans and serving personnel, and their families – was the goodwill generated and interest taken in the UK’s oldest tri-service charity.

This fundraiser came soon the branch’s participation at the Wales national Armed Forces Day event in Newport, which celebrated and acknowledged the contribution of those currently serving in the Armed Forces as well as veterans.

Alicia Stark, director and Choirs For Good Abergavenny and Cardiff Choir leader, said: “Choirs For Good exists to support good causes that benefit people across Wales, the UK, and the world. We were honoured to sing for SSAFA, which do such incredible work, especially in the support they provide to veterans.”

Choirs For Good performing in Abergavenny

Branch fundraising co-ordinator James Powell said: “We’ve had some fantastic engagement with the public at these events. Some people have stopped to tell us about the support SSAFA gave their parents or even grandparents decades ago, while we have also had enquiries about volunteering with us.

“There are many roles open in the region, and you don’t have to be from or Forces background or family to help; people of all ages and any background have a tremendous set of skills that can be used, and so we’d love to hear from you.”

For more information on the branch’s activities, and how to volunteer or access support, visit ssafa.org.uk/south-east-wales.

Those interested in volunteering can also meet SSAFA volunteers at the Chepstow Show (Saturday, August 12), the Monmouth Show (Sunday, August 20), and Usk Show (Saturday, September 9).