Andrew Mann, 28, of Old Heath Road in Wolverhampton, was jailed for a total of eight years after attacking the man and admitting a series of drug offences.

Mann pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a knife, criminal damage – all on April 15, 2020 – and possession with intent to supply cocaine, MDMA, amphetamine and a Class C drug, possession of cannabis and a different Class C drug, and having £32,280 in counterfeit currency notes.

After talking to a woman on social media, Mann asked her out on a date. However, she rejected him, saying she was still in love with her ex-partner.

The woman, who was at a friend’s house in Pembroke Dock, received a string of abusive messages before Mann showed up outside.

Her friend went out to speak to Mann, who got out of his car and showed her he had a knife in the boot of his car, before driving off.

Prosecutor Nik Strobl said Mann sent the woman messages saying he was going to kill her ex-partner and then himself, and then sending her a picture of her ex-partner’s home in Milford Haven when he arrived.

The ex-partner was out at the time, but, having been warned about Mann’s intentions, armed himself with a wrench and walked back to his home.

He tapped on the window of the defendant’s car, surprising him. Mann drove off, but then turned around and drove at the ex-partner, hitting him.

The man was taken to hospital and suffered a fractured tibia and fibula.

Mann drove through a wooden fence, a garden, and a partial fence, causing £1,374.16 in damage.

He drove off to Johnston, but his car broke down, and he was arrested by police.

When asked about the knife in his car, Mann said: “I’m using it to fix my exhaust.”

He told police he had crashed “due to a fault in the vehicle”.

Andrew Mann was jailed for a series of drug offences and running over a woman's ex-partner. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Mann also faced a series of charges as part of a drugs gang based in Haverfordwest.

At around 9.35pm on July 20, 2020, police stopped a blue Audi travelling towards Haverfordwest on the A40, Mr Strobl said.

Mann was a passenger in the back of the car, and officers found a bag in the footwell where he had been sat. Inside was 48.29 grams of cocaine – valued at £6,035, £125.20 in cash, and 1.66 grams of MDMA.

Mann was arrested along with the driver and the other passenger.

Upon searching his house, officers recovered £32,280 in counterfeit cash at Mann’s home, along with 19.27 grams of MDMA, 1,847 grams of amphetamine – worth around £20,430, a further 53 grams of amphetamine mixed with MDMA, around 64.1 grams of cannabis, 1,727 flualprazolam – a Class C drug – tablets, and around 500 etizolam – also a Class C drug – tablets, as well as smaller quantities of MDMA, amphetamine, and THC.

Jon Tarrant, defending, said Mann had drug issues at the time of the offences, and this combined with his use of steroids may have affected his actions at the time.

He said the defendant was aware that “it’s somewhat fortunate he’s not here on more serious charges.”

Mann was jailed for a total of two years and six months for the drug offences, and a further five years and six months for the April 15 offences.