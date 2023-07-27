Windows were reportedly damaged at an attempted burglary at industrial unit in Cwmbran.
An unknown person attempted to gain access to industrial unit John Baker Close between 5pm on Thursday 13 July and 7am on Friday 14 July.
No items were taken from the unit but a rear window was reportedly damaged, according to Gwent Police.
Enquiries into the matter are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the police.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information including CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300233954.
“You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here