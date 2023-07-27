An unknown person attempted to gain access to industrial unit John Baker Close between 5pm on Thursday 13 July and 7am on Friday 14 July.

No items were taken from the unit but a rear window was reportedly damaged, according to Gwent Police.

Enquiries into the matter are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information including CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300233954.

“You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.”