HOLLY HAWKINS, 26, of Argosy Way, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in her blood on Malpas Road on January 17.

She was fined £230 and must pay a £92 surcharge and £85 costs.

ADAM CHALLENGER, 42, formerly of Glyndwr Road, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, now of Parc Prison, Bridgend was jailed for eight weeks and banned from driving for four years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on the A465 in Brynmawr on January 28.

MARCUS PADFIELD, 28, of Briar Close, Rassau, Ebbw Vale was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on Steelworks Road on January 15.

He was fined £333 and must pay a £133 surcharge and £85 costs.

MORE NEWS: Man charged with drug dealing offence after 2kg of cocaine seized

LEWIS HUTCHINGS, 35, of Park Row, Tredegar was banned from driving for six months for driving without a licence on the B4256 on December 3, 2022.

He must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DAVID JOHN PRITCHARD, 49, of Darby Crescent, Ebbw Vale must pay £542 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding a KMX motorcycle without insurance on May 5.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DWAYNE POOLE, 36, of Newall Street, Abertillery was fined £320 after he admitted harassment by making repeated unwanted telephone calls from private numbers, sending WhatsApp messages and banging on the victim’s windows and door.

He must pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.

RHODRI MOORE, 39, of Penywerlod Road, Markham, Blackwood was fined £120 after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating and causing criminal damage to a coffee table in Argoed last Christmas Day.

He must pay £85 costs and £50 compensation.

LEANNE HOGAN, 35, of Picton Street, Griffithstown, Pontypool was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 28 months after she admitted drink driving with 114 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Oxford Street on June 10.

She was made the subject of a six-month alcohol treatment requirement, ordered to complete a 10-day rehabilitation requirement, fined £230 and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

RHYS OAKLEY, 33, of Temper Mill Way, Newport was fined £153 after he admitted making a threatening telephone call, an offence under the Malicious Communications Act 1988, on October 23, 2022.

He must pay £85 costs and a £61 surcharge.