O'Connor's family announced the news of her passing yesterday (July 26), which since prompted an incredible show of love, adulation, and grief among fans.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," the family said.

"Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

Truly shocked & sad to hear of Sinead’s untimely passing. No words can describe the grief we are all feeling. She was a wonderful friend; a brave & passionate lady who bore her heart & soul through her incredible music to everything she believed in. Our hearts are with her family pic.twitter.com/y4hYLfvPso — Finbar Furey (@FinbarFurey) July 27, 2023

No cause of death was immediately given for the 56-year-old, but in a statement of their own, the Met Police said she had been pronounced dead at the scene after officers were called on Wednesday.

The Met said: "Police were called at 11:18hrs on Wednesday, 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area.

"Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Next of kin have been notified. The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the Coroner."

Tributes flood in for Sinéad O'Connor

News of O'Connor's death has prompted hundreds of tributes from fans, who have praised the singer for her music as well as her outspoken views on subjects like religion, war and feminism.

Artists from across the musical spectrum, writers, actors, sportspeople and other celebrities shared their admiration for the much-adored yet polarizing singer.

Writer Bonnie Greer described O’Connor - who gained international stardom and applause for her cover of the Prince song Nothing Compares 2 U - as having a great soul music voice.

Irish MMA superstar Conor McGregor, who had O'Connor perform at one of his fights in 2015, initially said he was 'gutted' to hear the news, before later saying: "The world has lost an artist with the voice of an Angel. Ireland has lost an iconic voice and one of our absolute finest, by a long shot. And I have lost a friend."

The beloved 'rebel' singer and activist had a turbulent life on stage and off it and was often lauded for her defiant stances and open honesty on tender topics.