Continental Eaterie, located in Corn Street, was broken into in the early hours of Friday , July 21.

Speaking to the Argus the café’s owners said the “the place was stripped out.”

Several bottles of alcohol and food has reportedly been taken.

The café's smashed door (Image: Newsquest)

The burglary saw the front door smashed which has since been boarded up.

A 36-year-old man, from Newport, was arrested on suspicion of dwelling burglary, theft, theft from a vehicle and criminal damage.

Continental Eaterie’s owners, who wished to stay anonymous said: “The place was stripped out, they had bags ready for their next go.

“They came here to steal.

“All businesses here are vulnerable in the early hours of the morning, it’s the first time we’ve been burgled but the second time our windows have been smashed.”

Police presence outside the café (Image: Newsquest)

Gwent Police said they received a report of a burglary at around 5.10am on July 21 and attended the scene.

Heidi Christoffersen, a regular customer to the café, said: “It’s so fantastic in here and it’s a real community feel.

“We all love Newport however, the minority of people ruin it for others.

“The worst thing that happened was granting Newport city status, it was a bustling place when I was younger.”

The café's door has now been boarded up (Image: Newsquest)

This news comes after an industrial unit was burgled. No items were taken from the unit but a rear window was reportedly damaged, according to Gwent Police.

Gwent Police is now appealing for anyone with information on the café's burglary to come forward.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 or direct message us quoting log reference 2300242198.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.”