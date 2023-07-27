Smart Smiles, a new state-of-the-art dental practice, which opened on Wednesday, July 19, on The Walk, Ebbw Vale said it has been “inundated with patient enquiries since their opening”.

However, the dental practice is only accepting new NHS children’s patients.

This is because, although it has been hailed as a new NHS practice, Smart Smiles has taken on the patients of Bethcar Street practice, which stopped treating NHS patients last year.

Smart Smiles won the contract from the health board and has opened the new practice the fill that gap.

Speaking to the Argus the dental practice said it “already has 8,500 existing patients” and cannot take on anymore.

Patients who have been informed by the health board that they have been transferred to Smart Smiles, do not need to do anything.

Owner Len Smart said: “The team and I are very proud of our new practice and are delighted for the continued support from Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.

“The opening of this new dental practice has made dental care more accessible in an area within Gwent with one of the highest rates of tooth decay, especially amongst children.”

The Welsh Government's health minister Eluned Morgan opened the new practice earlier this month.