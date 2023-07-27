The retailer, which also has sites in Newport, Cardiff, Swansea, Caerphilly and Cross Hands, is moving into the vacant site at 2-4 Monmouth Walk in the Cwmbran Centre.

The building was previously occupied by Argos, who moved into the nearby Sainsburys in November 2020, and it has remained empty since then.

One Beyond is moving out of its temporary home in South Walk to make way for a new Dunelm store which will be opening in late October.

Alex Williams, of the national commercial property and investment company LCP, part of M Core, which owns and manages the centre, said: "With One Beyond ready to open its doors to eager shoppers tomorrow and Dunelm already fitting out for an autumn opening, this is a really exciting time for Cwmbran Centre."

The retailer has over 100 stores across the UK since opening in 2019 and prides itself on providing customers with great value, including over 4,000 items priced at £1 and some items just beyond. They allow people to buy the big brands they know and love at discount prices. These include Tango, Slush Puppie, Nescafe, Colgate and Pringles.

Shoppers will also be able to get hold of summer essentials at low prices, including handheld fans, water bottles and a paddling pool. With the cost-of-living crisis still very active, discount stores like One Beyond are becoming very popular in big residential areas, with other value shops such as Maxi Deals opening in December last year.

Kathryn Halford, Store Manager of One Beyond, said: "We're super excited to be opening our brand new One Beyond store at Cwmbran Centre, where we have amazing value products in store from only £1. Our product range is made up of over 5,000 lines, so there's something on offer for everyone.

"Whether it's Gardening, Health & Beauty, Household, Food & Drink, DIY or Electrical you're shopping for, there's a huge variety available in our brand-new Cwmbran store to suit all."

"Myself, my management team and my colleagues are all looking forward to welcoming you as we open the doors at Cwmbran Centre."

The full address for the new site is: 2-4 Monmouth Walk, Cwmbran, Wales, NP44 1PE and it will be open from 10am.