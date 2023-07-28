Conor McDonnell was 11 years old when he was diagnosed with type one diabetes which means his body cannot produce insulin; he uses Dexcom to monitor his glucose levels and an Omnipod insulin pump.

While some may have been deflated by the diagnosis, the Newport boy refused to let his diagnosis hold him back despite losing a “huge amount of weight and muscle mass” due to his condition.

“After I was diagnosed, I felt I had a choice,” said the 15-year-old from Newport.

“I could use my diagnosis as an excuse and let it hold me back, or I could take it in my stride and use it as a motivator.”

He chose the latter and started training at the gym, becoming “serious about powerlifting” in 2021 when he was 13 years old; he now trains six times a week on average.

Four years on from his diagnosis, he has gained 50kg of weight and is preparing for his first powerlifting competition this weekend.

“There have been challenges,” admitted Conor.

“When I’m lifting my blood sugar goes all over the place – when it’s too low it restricts how hard I can train, and if it’s too high my body can’t physically build up the muscles.

“But I’m proud of how far I’ve come – I used something that could be majorly negative to propel myself forward.

“I hope to inspire others; I’ve had lots of messages from people, particularly around my age, who’ve been motivated by what I’ve done – who have seen that it is within their reach.”

The regional competition is taking place at PBPerformance Gym in Cardiff on Saturday, July 29, with Conor hoping to break the Welsh record for bench press in the u93kg u16 division.

“This will be my first time competing, so of course I’m nervous,” added Conor.

“But I think that every emotion can be channelled into something positive – I’m excited, confident and believe 100 per cent in my capabilities.”

At the regional competition he will get three attempts to do a squat bench and a deadlift, with him hoping to get the record and move onto the next stage – the British nationals.

Conor, who also sells a training programme for people his age, is on TikTok (@conoreatsdumbbells) and Instagram (@conoreatsdumbbells)