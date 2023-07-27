Some of the money made in the criminal operation will never be recovered as it was laundered in complex cryptocurrency wallets.

Amir Khan, 29, Joshua Billingham, 26, Joshua Collins, 26, and Stacey Challenger, 29, were all sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court today, July 27.

Khan, who is already serving time, was described by Judge Jeremy Jenkins as a man whose criminality was “truly staggering”, being the ringleader in the complex drug operation.

Kahn, the leader, criminality truly staggering (Image: Gwent Police)

Billingham, who was also one of the leaders in the drug operation, was described as a man who grew up in an environment where criminal behaviour was normal.

He was said to have led his partner Challenger in the operation, who was described as less sophisticated than Billingham.

During their career in crime together, the pair had a son.

Challenger was said to have had a difficult childhood, and had almost died in a house fire, however Judge Jenkins said, regardless, she had entered the drugs operation with her eyes open and knew what she was doing.

It was revealed Challenger, of Tir-y-Berth, near Caerphilly, lived a lavish lifestyle off the proceeds of crime, driving a Range Rover and buying more than £10,000 worth of designer clothing.

Billingham on the other hand came from a world of crime, and first found himself before the courts aged just 16. He was first convicted of drug dealing at 19 at a time when he had “lost touch with reality”.

Billingham, lost reality in crime (Image: Gwent Police)

Challenger had £10,000 of designer clothes (Image: Gwent Police)

Collins, of Dewstow Street, Newport, had a history of low level violence and drink related offences. He came from the care system where it was said he was moved from pillar to post growing up.

Khan was sentenced to a total of 20 years and seven months for charges which included conspiracy to supply cocaine, ketamine, MDMA and various other tablets.

As part of his sentencing he received five years and seven months for converting £1.65 million into cryptocurrency.

Billingham received a total of 14 years eight months for charges which included conspiracy to supply class A drugs, intent to supply class B drugs and conspiracy to convert criminal property.

Collins got a total of seven years eight months which included over six years for class A drug supply and conspiracy to convert criminal property.

Collins got over six years for class A drug supply (Image: Gwent Police)

Challenger got 12 months in prison for money laundering and conspiracy to convert criminal property.

One further defendant, Caitlin De Jager, 23, from Adamsdown, Cardiff, is due to be sentenced tomorrow.

She is said to have been the partner of Kahn and was used to convert $176,000 into cryptocurrency abroad.

All defendants will serve half their sentence in custody.