Photos show police officers stood next to a Peaugoet that smashed into a lampost as traffic came to a standstill on the busy Cardiff Road.

The incident happened near the Maeglas shops and just before the train tracks bridge.

Despite police being at the scene there were reports of no injuries, with ambulance and fire service not required in attendance.

The crash involved three cars (Image: Newsquest)

Where did the incident happen?





Cardiff Road is one of the main roads coming into the centre of Newport from the west. As you come into Newport you'll pass the famous row of shops in Maesglas with Shepherds chip shop overlooking the strip.

It's a busy interchange with a Lidl superstore also next to the strip.

The incident happened on the busy Cardiff Road (red box) (Image: Google Maps)

The famous Maesglas strip (Image: Google Maps)

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on Cardiff Road, Newport, at around 12.20pm today, Thursday, July 27.

"The collision involved three cars. There were no injuries reported."