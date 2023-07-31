Returning for its third edition, the Wales STEM Awards reward the nation's biggest innovators in science, technology, engineering and maths.

This year’s winners will be decided by a panel of industry experts and announced at a glitzy event at Mercure Holland House Hotel in Cardiff on Friday, October 13.

Last year's winners included Eben Upton, the Welsh chief executive of the Raspberry Pi Foundation which has manufactured most of their powerful microcomputers in Pencoed.

Caldicot start-up Afon Technology developed Glucowear – an everyday, needleless device for diabetics which can turn a regular smart watch into a real-time blood glucose monitor.

The product can also be worn by people who are not diagnosed with diabetes but wish to identify any concerning data.

Afon Technology is up for two awards: Innovation in STEM and STEM Start-up of the Year.

Industrial Automation and Control, based in Newport city centre, has also been shortlisted for two awards: STEM Company of the Year (with more than 50 employees) and STEM Sustainability awards.

They employ more than 65 people in Newport and another 30 around the world.

Its engineers possess “more than 700 man years” of experience, the company website says.

Co-founder of Wales STEM Awards, Liz Brookes, said: “The calibre of the organisations, projects and individuals working hard across the country to further the STEM agenda is undeniable. We look forward to celebrating and highlighting the important work being done across Wales at the awards evening in October.”