The meeting has been arranged by Caerphilly Senedd Member Hefin David.

Mr David explained: "I’ve had quite a few complaints about noise from residents.

"I’ve arranged for Transport for Wales to hold a drop-in session with their Community Engagement team regarding their Rhymney line works at Penallta RFC, between 4pm and 7pm on Wednesday, August 9.

"Anyone affected by noise can attend to discuss their concerns with TfW on the day. I will also be there."

Work to upgrade and electrify the Rhymney line is taking place at night to avoid disruption to daytime services.

The work is part of the £800 million project known as the South Wales Metro.

The metro will be a public transport network involving new and existing railway lines and bus routes, with the aim of making travel within south Wales quicker, more frequent, cheaper and more environmentally friendly, with increased capacity on journeys.

Electrification on the Rhymney line is expected to be completed in 2024.