Ty'n y Wern Primary School in Trethomas has become the first in Caerphilly County Borough to receive an Active Journeys Gold Award.

The school won the award for its work in promoting active travel, such as walking and cycling.

Being an 'Active Travel School', it has taken part in numerous events and activities promoting active travel, including national events such as 'Big Walk and Wheel'.

The school has also organised skateboarding and BMX sessions for pupils, allowing them to experience different ways of travelling - as well as starting a 'walking bus' to encourage children to walk to school safely.

Headteacher Sophie Goodliffe said: “A massive thanks goes out to Miss Lippiett, our Active Journeys lead, and the Active Journeys crew for all their hard work - and to our whole school community who have supported our many events and activities and for making a big shift to travel actively to school each day.”

As part of its active travel promotion, the school has set itself a goal to make sure every pupil can ride a bike by the time they leave the school.

One pupil, who has a physical disability, would have found this aim difficult - but the community stepped in and helped raise £1,500 to give him an adaptive bike, which means he wouldn't feel left out.

Councillor Carol Andrews, who is the council's cabinet member for education, said the award was an "incredibly well-deserved achievement" for the school.

Cllr Andrews continued: "The dedication shown by the pupils and staff is commendable, being the first school in Caerphilly to have achieved this is something to be extremely proud of. Well done all.”