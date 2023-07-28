Caerphilly Miners' Centre - which is based on the site of the former Caerphilly Miners’ Hospital - has appealed for new trustees.

The centre reopened as a multi-use community centre in 2015 and now offers a host of leisure and educational activities, as well as office space.

In a post published on its website, the centre has said it is looking for people with "vision, commitment and experience" who can help the centre make "an even bigger difference to the lives of our community".

Applications from people with experience in or knowledge of topics such as finance, IT, people management and business skills are encouraged, as well as potential trustees willing to support the charity and take an active role within it.

Caerphilly Miners' Centre. Picture: Caerphilly Observer (Image: Caerphilly Observer)

As part of the role, trustees are collectively responsible for the management and control of the charity and acting in its best interests.

The Miners' recently marked 100 years since it first opened as a hospital in 1923.

The board of trustees currently meets 10 times a year, with meetings usually lasting around two hours. The meetings are usually held at the centre, but are sometimes held online.

In its appeal for trustees, the centre said: "Our mission is to support the wellbeing of our community, celebrate our social heritage and value our environment.

"Our ethos is to embrace the Welsh language, respect individuality, safeguard opportunities for everyone whatever their capabilities, and address loneliness and isolation.

"Our focus is on well-being activities that support volunteering, collaborative and partnership working and supporting self-help."

Email secretary@caerphillyminerscentre.org.uk to express an interest in becoming a trustee, or for more information about the role.

Applicants must send a written statement or letter outlining why they would like to become a trustee, including a short pen-portrait about themselves, covering no more than two sides of A4 paper.