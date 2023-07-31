The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent is currently recruiting Independent Custody Visitors (ICVs).

ICVs are volunteers who conduct unannounced visits to custody units in order to check on the treatment of detainees, the conditions in which they are being held, and to ensure that their rights and entitlements are being observed.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent Jeff Cuthbert said: “Independent Custody Visitors do a crucial job, ensuring that Gwent Police are held to the highest standards and that detainees are treated appropriately.

“They play an important part in helping my office to ensure robust scrutiny of all aspects of the work of Gwent Police.”

For more details and to download an application form visit the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner website - https://bit.ly/GwentICV

Application forms should be submitted by post or email no later than 4pm on Sunday, September 10.