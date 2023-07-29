CHORLEY BALE, 24, of Eastmoor Road, Newport must pay £301 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving when using a hand-held mobile telephone on Nash Road on February 8.

Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

EMMA WILKINS, 26, of Glyn Terrace, Tredegar must pay £262 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A4048 at Argoed, near Blackwood on February 16.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

CALLUM RHYS EDWARDS, 22, of Coleridge Green, St Dials, Cwmbran must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 30mph zone on the B4246 at Limekiln Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool on March 14.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

BENJAMIN RHYS DAVIS, 20, of Old Bedwas Road, Caerphilly must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 53mph in a 30mph zone on the A468 at Newport Road, Trethomas on April 19.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

NICOLE SAUNDERS, 27, of Dean Street, Newport must pay £509 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to comply with a household waste collection requirement on January 9, 2022.

SARAH CLARKE, 36, of George Lansbury Drive, Newport was banned from driving for six months for driving when using a hand-held mobile telephone on Gaer Road on November 25, 2022.

She must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

NATHAN LEIGH JONES, 35, of Willow Close, Abergavenny must pay £440 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Hollybush Way, Cwmbran on October 18, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

SIMARJOT SINGH, 37, of Merchant Street, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance in Cefn Fforest, Blackwood on January 4.

He must pay £580 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KAREN REES, 42, of Elm Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance on Hight Street, Blackwood on February 24.

She must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SHAUN GARY MURPHY, 56, of Glan Y Nant, Fochriw, Caerphilly must pay £930 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 51mph in a 30mph zone on Tregwilym Road, Newport on April 21.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.