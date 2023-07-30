CORY THOMAS, 23, of Park Road, Bargoed, Caerphilly must pay £416 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on the A469 at Pleasant View, Tirphil on March 4.

His driving record was endorsed with four penalty points.

BETHAN CLAIRE YOUNG, 35, of Aberthaw Drive, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

DANIEL JAMES EDWARDS, 28, of College Terrace, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool must pay £262 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on The Highway, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran on February 23.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

WILLIAM JAMES GRIFFITHS, 54, of Gaer Place, Gelligaer, Caerphilly must pay £206 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Nelson Road, Ystrad Mynach on February 25.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

BENJAMIN HUGHES, 25, of Ben Jonson Way, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on London Street on April 23.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

CHRISTOPHER ISAAC, 56, of Morton's Farm, Brynmawr must pay £930 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 51mph in a 30mph zone on the A4046 at Waunllwyd, Ebbw Vale on April 20.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

GAVIN JONES, 32, of Haulwen Road, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

RELU MARIAN MATEI, 36, of Potter Street, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

RONNEL TAYAG, 26, of Walford Street, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

JAMES LAWRENCE CHRISTOPHER PERRY, 31, of Jones Street, Phillipstown, Caerphilly must pay £721 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in Newport at 76mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on April 10.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.