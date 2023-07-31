LISA MARIE JONES, 34, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport must pay £728 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 76mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway westbound between Junction 23a and Junction 25 on April 17.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CONNOR COOPER, 23, of Claude Road, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months for driving without a licence on Maxton Court on February 15.

He must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LUKE RICHARD ANDREW DAVIES, 36, of Twyncarn Road, Pontywaun, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months for speeding at 75mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the M4 motorway westbound between Junction 26 and Junction 27 on the B4591 off slip road last Boxing Day.

He must pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

THOMAS MARSH, 20, of Ton Mawr Avenue, Blaenavon must pay £564 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 54mph in a 30mph zone on Crumlin Road, Pontypool on May 19.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SCOTT ARTHUR EVANS, 29, of Glanshon Court, Pantside, Newbridge was banned from driving for six months for driving when using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A38 Ashburton, Devon on October 28, 2022.

He must pay £182 in a fine and a surcharge.

MARK BROAD, 36, of Commercial Close, Talywain, Pontypool was jailed for 14 days after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following his release from prison.

He must pay £60 costs.

CHERYL ANN GOSLING, 71, of Wellspring Terrace, Pontymister, Risca must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in Newport at 38mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on May 31.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

RICHARD LEE GIBBONS, 39, of Jenkins Street, Newport was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ROMEO KOZAK, 33, of Maindee Parade, Newport was banned from driving for six months for driving when using a hand-held mobile telephone and driving while not wearing a seat belt on Fairoak Terrace on March 30.

He must pay £706 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

MATTHEW GRINDLE, 42, of Cwmcelyn Newydd, Blaina must pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 55mph in a 40mph zone on the A467 on March 22.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

AARON JOHN HENDY, 35 of Coed Eithen Terrace, Blaenavon must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A472 in Pontypool on March 20.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

BARRY WILLIS, 59, of Brickyard Lane, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.