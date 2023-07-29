We look at their cases.

Glyn Dorrington

Drug dealer Glyn Dorrington poured a drum of petrol onto his kitchen floor and threw a lit tea towel onto it after holding a knife to his partner's throat.

Before lighting the blaze, he told his terrified girlfriend: "If you want to take me for a ride? I'll show you a ride to hell."

Dorrington, 31, from Caerphilly, was jailed for 12 years after he pleaded guilty to arson, assault and drug dealing offences.

Judge David Wynn Morgan told him: “You subjected your victim to a terrifying ordeal of violence.”

MORE NEWS: Drugs gang caught selling cocaine jailed for nearly 14 years

Jamie Challis

Amanda Challis

A mother and her son appeared in the dock together.

“Dangerous offender” Jamie Challis, 25, was being sentenced for a raft of serious offences that included aggravated burglary with a knife, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Mum Amanda Challis, 55, admitted trying to lob tennis balls full of cannabis over a prison wall for him.

The Newport pair were jailed for 20 years and 12 months respectively.

READ MORE: Drug driver caught four times in 12 days escapes jail

Jody Jones

Daniel Rowberry

Two drug dealers were caught with cocaine with a potential street value of £100,000 that was destined for the streets of Gwent.

Tredegar criminals Jody James, 35, and Daniel Rowberry, 34, were jailed for a combined total of more than 11 years.

The pair were pulled over with the class A drugs in their car just before Christmas 2022, Newport Crown Court was told.

Jones, of Bryn Pica, was sent to prison for four years and three months and Rowberry, of Griffiths Gardens, was jailed for six years and eight months.

Nayef Manzi

A banned and uninsured driver was locked up after he was caught in a stolen car on the M4 motorway in Newport.

Nayef Manzi was pulled over by Gwent Police traffic officers in the city in a Kia Niro earlier this year.

The 28-year-old from Cardiff pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, driving a motor vehicle taken without the owner's consent and driving with no insurance.

He was jailed for six months.