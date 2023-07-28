The police are concerned for a missing teenager who was last seen nearly a week ago.
Georgie Tannetta, 19, who has links to Caerphilly, was last heard from at around 9.15pm on Sunday 23 July and officers are concerned for his welfare.
The 19-year-old who also has links to Cardiff is of a slim build, 5'6” tall, and has dark brown hair with blue eyes.
George is urged to contact the force to confirm that he is safe and well.
Anyone with any details on his whereabouts is asked to call 101 or DM Gwent Police quoting log reference 2300247369.
