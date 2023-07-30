A burger joint in Cwmbran recently expanded to open a second restaurant in Newport as a shared unit (also housing Health Hut) on Canal Terrace.

Sharkbite Burgers’ first restaurant is based in Cwmbran and has proven popular and, with the Newport venue added to JustEat and Uber Eats this week, they reeled us in…

Review:

Ordering through JustEat, my food was cooked and delivered within 39 minutes. As all orders are cooked fresh to order this was a perfectly reasonable waiting time.

I opted for the ‘Great White Shark’ which includes:

Two beef patties with cheese;

Crispy bacon;

Shredded lettuce and crispy onions;

Burger sauce.

I had been tempted by the ‘Daddy Shark’ which replaces crispy bacon with barbecue pulled pork and burger sauce with barbecue sauce, but opted for The Great White Shark as it was highlighted as a popular item.

It was £13 for the burger, which did not include sides. These are paid for separately (or JustEat offers a £17 lone shark deal which includes a burger, fries/waffle fries, and a can of drink). The business now offers single burgers for a lower price, but this wasn’t – at the time I ordered – available from the Newport venue on JustEat (plus I fancied a double anyway).

I didn’t get sides on this occasion, knowing that the burgers are the stars of the show, and – with service charge and delivery charge – the total cost was £15.79. Not the cheapest burger ever, but I was hoping the quality would live up to the hype.

The smell was promising, even before the understated packaging unfolded to reveal the burger.

Although I’d debated going to the Newport unit and dining in, I’m a little relieved I tried it at home because the burger and I had what can only be described as “a moment” after that first mouthful; it was love at first bite.

Everything – from the beef and bacon to the lettuce and buns – tasted super fresh and was well worth the wait.

The beef was delicious and the bacon (which, in my opinion, can make or break a burger depending on how it’s cooked) would even have Goldilocks saying it’s “just right” as it wasn’t too chewy or too crunchy.

The burger sauce added a lush (somewhat sweet) flavour, but it wasn’t overkill, allowing the taste of the meat and salad to come through. The crispy onions added some additional texture and flavour and were – I thought – a great touch.

This was undoubtedly one of the best burgers I’ve had (and one of the most expensive, but the cost seems justified given the quality, freshness, and quick delivery). I told a friend “I want to marry this burger” (alas, it met its end before the ceremony could be arranged).

If you’re a food fan looking to treat yourself, Sharkbite Burgers (in Newport and in Cwmbran) is worth a try. I can’t wait to try more of their burgers (and some cheeky sides) either in store or from the comfort of my home.