WE CHOSE the word "relax" for our theme this week.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 5,200 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
The waving man at Pontymoile Garage relaxing. Picture: Rowles Annette Natalie
Relaxed wooden sculpture in Caerleon. Picture: Nicola Gapper
Torfaen Take a Stroll members enjoying a relaxing walk along a footpath above Cwmbran. Picture: Nigel Jones
Sixteen-year-old Daisy having a snooze in Newport. Picture: Cath Carey
Photographer Paul Joy said: "My daughter relaxing with Willow at Pwll Ddu."
One-week-old baby girl Ember Sparkes relaxing asleep in Griffithstown. Picture: Lucy Hawkins
Sunset at Keeper's Pond. Picture: Amie George
Photographer Sue Lane said: "This is my sister and I enjoying the view and chilling at Dewstow Gardens."
A peaceful place to relax at Tredegar House. Picture: Natasha Ann
Samuel, four, finds fishing relaxing. Picture: Laura Bassett
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here