WE CHOSE the word "relax" for our theme this week.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,200 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

The waving man at Pontymoile Garage relaxing. Picture: Rowles Annette Natalie

Relaxed wooden sculpture in Caerleon. Picture: Nicola Gapper

Torfaen Take a Stroll members enjoying a relaxing walk along a footpath above Cwmbran. Picture: Nigel Jones

Sixteen-year-old Daisy having a snooze in Newport. Picture: Cath Carey

Photographer Paul Joy said: "My daughter relaxing with Willow at Pwll Ddu."

One-week-old baby girl Ember Sparkes relaxing asleep in Griffithstown. Picture: Lucy Hawkins

Sunset at Keeper's Pond. Picture: Amie George

Photographer Sue Lane said: "This is my sister and I enjoying the view and chilling at Dewstow Gardens."

A peaceful place to relax at Tredegar House. Picture: Natasha Ann

Samuel, four, finds fishing relaxing. Picture: Laura Bassett