The duo, who were born in May 2022, are currently being looked after at All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary, near Ponthir.

A spokesman said: "Marshmallow and Whiskers came into us in May 2023.

"Marshmallow is the more confident of the two and you will often see her exploring their entire enclosure. Whiskers is the more timid of the two and often hides when you are near the cage.

"This lovely pair came into our care due to their previous owners not being able to care for them anymore. They are both friendly but will require more handling and socialisation.

"They are very clean and enjoy exploring their accommodation and cuddling up together for nap time."

If you think yours may be the perfect home for these two go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/ for contact details and more information.