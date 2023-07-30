This debate is an opportunity for MPs of all parties to reiterate to the government the issues that are important to constituents, so I took the opportunity to press them - once again – on bringing forward legislation on e-scooters, which I know are a cause of huge concern in Newport East.

Earlier in the Parliamentary term I held the first-ever Parliamentary debate on the anti-social use of e-bikes and e-scooters after hearing from residents and concerned young people, and I’ll keep pressing the government on this issue until legislation is in place to combat their anti-social use.

Responding to the debate on behalf of the opposition also allowed me to reiterate the Tory government’s woeful record and the impact their decisions in recent months are having on residents in Newport East – specifically when it comes to mortgages.

Research has found that as many as 8,500 households in the constituency will be paying an average of £2,300 per year more on their mortgage because of the mini-budget – something that households can well do without currently.

During the debate, I took the opportunity also to congratulate the amazing groups that work together across Newport to support young people who were awarded the National Partnership Award at the Levelling the Playing Field Awards last week.

Well done to Maindee Primary, Positive Futures, Newport Live and all the other groups who have worked towards this award. The work you do in the city is so valuable, so thank you.

While I’m on the subject of awards, I’d like to offer huge congratulations to all the green spaces in Newport East that were recently awarded (or re-awarded) Green Flag Status for 2023.

I’m particularly proud of the fact that six projects and attractions in Newport East have received the green flag this year, including Caldicot Castle, Rogiet Wildlife Friendly Village, Bishton Village Pond, Lliswerry Pond, Caldicot Community Garden and Beechwood Park - which received the award for the sixth year in a row.

Thank you to the volunteers and teams at these sites – I know that the standard required to achieve Green Flag status is very high, which makes this recognition even more special. I’m looking forward to visiting some of the locations over the summer.

Parliament may be in recess but work in the constituency continues over the summer. If there’s anything I can help with, or should you have any issues you wish to raise with me, please get in touch. You can call 01633 841725 or email me at jessica.morden.mp@parliament.uk. Also, do feel free to get in touch if you’d like me to visit your group or business.

