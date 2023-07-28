EMERGENCY services were called to a fire in Newport after residents reported hearing a ‘loud bang.’
Firefighters and the police were called to a fire in a woodland near Partridge Way at around 6.15pm on Wednesday, July 26.
Officers attended the scene to support with public safety.
A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue said: “At approximately 6.14pm on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, we received reports of fire at Partridge Way, Newport.
“Crews from Maindee and Duffryn Fire Stations attended the incident, alongside emergency service colleagues.
“A stop message was received at approximately 6.37pm.”
