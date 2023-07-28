Fire crews were spotted in the city centre today, Friday 28 July, after a building was evacuated following an alarm.

South Wales Fire and Rescue received reports of the alarm at approximately 9:06am and a crew from Maindee attended the scene.

Crews conducted an inspection of the premises around Upper Dock Street and Skinner Lane and found that the fire was out upon arrival.

They were stood down at approximinately 9:29am.

