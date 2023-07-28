A FIRE crew was called out to Newport City Centre this morning after reports of a fire in a car park.
Fire crews were spotted in the city centre today, Friday 28 July, after a building was evacuated following an alarm.
South Wales Fire and Rescue received reports of the alarm at approximately 9:06am and a crew from Maindee attended the scene.
Crews conducted an inspection of the premises around Upper Dock Street and Skinner Lane and found that the fire was out upon arrival.
They were stood down at approximinately 9:29am.
South Wales Fire and Rescue said: “At approximately 9:06am on Friday 28 July 2023, we received reports of an alarm sounding on Upper Dock Street, Newport.
“A crew from Maindee attended the scene.
"The fire was out on arrival and crews conducted an inspection of the premises.
“A stop message was received at approximately 9:29am.”
