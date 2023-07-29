Skyla Whiting, from Blaenavon, died in May 2018, just a week before her fifth birthday.

Now cousin Ellis, six - who was just two when Skyla died - is cycling an amazing 100 miles throughout July to raise money for a charity working to stop anyone else dying from sepsis.

Ellis’ mum Carla Warrilow said her son and Skyla had been "the best of friends".

Ellis and Skyla (Image: Carla Warrilow)

“Skyla was four when she died, days before her fifth birthday," she said.

“Ellis and Skyla were the best of friends, they were always doing something together.

“Ellis was two when Skyla died, she loved playing with him and looking after him."

Ellis was only 2 when Skyla died aged 4 (Image: Carla Warrilow)

On the cycling challenge, she said: “It was all Ellis' idea. He was quite upset on the days leading up to what would have been Skyla’s 10th birthday and he decided to turn something so negative in to a positive and wanted to try and raise some money for the Sepsis Trust charity.

“He came up with the idea of cycling 100 miles and as parents we encouraged him to give it a go if he really wanted to."

Wishing you all the best Ellis (Image: Carla Warrilow)

Ellis has been working towards his goal with the support of his dad Sam and from his school Ysgol Bryn Onnen - who have allowed Ellis to take his bike to school and do laps of the field.

In a true community spirit Ellis’ school friends and rugby team mates from Talywain Rugby Club have joined him on some of his rides.

Ellis is cycling 100 miles in July to raise money for sepsis (Image: Carla Warrilow)

Ms Warrilow said: “He has raised over £500 at the moment, which is way more than we or he ever thought he would.

“He is trying to do a big bike ride on the weekends, around 15-20 miles, then a smaller bike ride one day through the week. He's doing brilliant.

“On July 30 he is cycling from Talywain Rugby Club to the Whistle Inn in Blaenavon and back - roughly 15 miles - where a lot of his rugby team mates from Talywain and friends are going to join him.

Ellis on his 100 miles for sepsis (Image: Carla Warrilow)

“As parents we are so proud of him, and also so overwhelmed and thankful to the community for the support for Ellis.”

To view the fundraiser click here.

An inquest last year found neglect, in the form of doctors not recognising the signs of sepsis and delays in treatment, contributed to Skyla's death.