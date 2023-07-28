"Significant structural issues" found in the building at St Andrew's Primary in Milner Street in spring 2021 forced more than 200 children to take classes at Newport Live’s Connect Centre in Pill, while the school’s year six pupils were relocated to Lliswerry High School.

The demolition of the old block was delayed after the discovery of two species of bat in the building which meant Newport City Council needed a licence from Natural Resources Wales before work could go ahead.

But construction at St Andrew’s is nearly ready to get under way, in line with planning officer Joanne Davidson’s vision for the site to be “set up” over the summer holidays and finished by the end of 2024.

Planning documents show the new, three-storey L-shaped block would be a similar size to its predecessor and able to accommodate 360 pupils and 45 staff members.

Work has started at St Andrew's Primary School. Picture: Frank Mitchell (Image: Frank Mitchell)

Once work is done, the site will include modern heat pumps, solar panels on an area of flat roof and a restored staff car park. There will be storage space for up to 50 bikes and a new central playground area outside the new block.

Earlier this month, the planning committee gave unanimous approval for the new site but noted that “discussions need to take place with the school and officers about some type of safeguarding at the front of the school”.

Newport City Council has suggested the project could cost £10 million.