Both Manorbier and Wisemans Bridge feature in a list of the UK’s lesser known holiday getaways. With Manorbier ranked 21st and Wiseman’s Bridge as joint 38th.

The list looks at summer weather, pubs, local activities, and photo-friendliness to compile an overall score.

Manorbier rates 8.20 for its under the radar score, 8.67 for its summer weather, 5.50 for its pubs, 5.60 for things to do, and 7.50 for its scenic qualities, giving the village a total score of 35.47.

Wiseman’s Bridge ranked 9.47 for its under the radar score, 8.67 for its summer weather, 5.00 for its pubs, 5.40 for things to do, and 5.20 for its scenic qualities, giving the village a total score of 33.73.

Both villages were listed in this year's edition of the HomeToGo Hidden Gem Index which features 50 destinations across national parks and areas of outstanding natural beauty.

HomeToGo - the marketplace with the world’s largest selection of holiday rentals - has released the 2023 edition of its annual guide to the UK's most stunning under-the-radar holiday destinations: the Hidden Gem Index.

Its index helps travellers find first-class, lesser-searched spots for their summer getaway.

Using exclusive search and inventory data, alongside insights as to summer weather, pubs, local activities, and photo-friendliness, HomeToGo ranked the 50 most picturesque, well-appointed, and, most importantly, lesser-known destinations across the UK.

While all of these small towns and villages are situated in highly sought-after settings, none appear on the list of the 1,000 most-searched destinations for summer via hometogo.co.uk, meaning that travellers need not turn their backs on beloved locales to find fresh inspiration for trips.

Of the locations that feature, twelve are in the Cornwall Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, four in the Peak District National Park, and four in the Norfolk Coast AONB, with many more across the Snowdonia, Cairngorms, Yorkshire Dales, Lake District, Loch Lomond & The Trossachs, Brecon Beacons, and Pembrokeshire Coast National Parks, as well as the South Devon, Causeway Coast, Cotswolds, East Devon, Arnside & Silverdale, Gower, Anglesey, Mourne, and Antrim Coast Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

