Thomas Alger, 18, said he'd drunk four to five pints of lager in a social setting and felt it was safe to give his girlfriend, 17 at the time, a lift.

However, that lift on May 13, turned seriously wrong.

On the night in question, at around 11.30pm, a police vehicle picked up a black Fiesta and decided to pursue it after the driver Alger stared at the officer blankly.

The officer followed the vehicle which began exceeding the speed limit.

The officer then said he was going at 70mph, with Alger’s car speeding away from him.

Alger lost control of his car which began to topple, then rolled several times, collided into a lamp post and rolled into a ditch next to St Athans airport.

In shocking dashcam footage shown in court from the perspective of the police car, the police car is speeding along tight country roads round St Athans at the dead of night while the officer tells control he is engaged in a speed chase before abruptly saying there has been a crash.

Then, the officer gets out his vehicle and Alger is heard pleading, saying “I am so sorry, I was driving”.

More terrifying are the screams from his girlfriend, who was trapped in the smoking wreckage and had to be rescued from the car.

In mitigation, it was described how Alger had suffered from depression and anxiety and that he had a strong support network round him, knowing the toll this case had had on them.

On sentencing, the judge, Mr Recorder A Hammond, said Alger’s immaturity compared to the bravery of the officer on duty that night was most contrasting.

“The footage is shocking and distressing,” said Mr Hammond. “It contrasts the selfish irresponsible behaviour of the defendant and the actions of the officer, who was courageous. Frankly, it is time to grow up Mr Alger.”

Thomas Alger, of Gilbert Lane, Barry, pleaded guilty to drink-driving, dangerous driving and failing to stop at Cardiff Magistrates on June 1.

At Cardiff Crown Court on July 28, he was sentenced to 12 months in prison suspended for 18 months and disqualified from driving for two years.

He was also placed under an immediate electronic curfew from 7pm to 6am to run for four months.

He’ll also pay costs of £420.