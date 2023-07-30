If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Lance, six months old, male, Bichon Frise cross Poodle

Lance is a sweet boy who has really come out of his shell since being at the rescue. He will now comfortably approach people for fuss.

He is still far more at ease when he’s with his kennel friends and for this reason we’d prefer him to be homed with a resident dog. That being said, he seems to be getting more confident by the day so under the right circumstances he could potentially go as an only dog in the right home.

Lance, like all puppies, will need help learning new skills such as housetraining and walking on a harness/lead.

Lance loves a cuddle and has spent time with people of a range of ages and gets along with all of them, including children.

Lance also shares his food well with the other puppies in the kennel and loves playing with toys.

Laurie, six years old, female, Golden Retriever cross Poodle – in foster in Somerset

Laurie is a delightful gentle girl who has come so far since she first arrived at the rescue.

She is thriving in her foster home and walks well on the lead.

Laurie can be timid around people and this will be a matter of adopters earning her trust. This will take time but will be so worth it to have Lauries unwavering love.

Laurie loves playing with her dog friends and is currently in foster with other dogs.

She will need a home with a kind confident resident dog to help her continue to gain confidence with her new life.

Hugs, five years old, female, Cavalier cross Poodle – in foster in Penarth

Hugs is a beautiful sweet girl who is timid around people and will need understanding adopters.

Hugs is very food based and has decided her favourite thing is treats! Hugs will now approach you if you sit on the floor to take a treat.

She loves running around the garden, loves chasing others around the garden and will spend time following you around to help investigate all the smells.

Hugs is almost fully house trained and she is doing well settling into the foster home that with the right family she should settle in well.

Hugs is at the beginning of her lead/harness walking journey and is quite nervous so adopters will need to continue this training slowly and positively in their own home and garden for a while first.

Maggie, two years old, female, Cocker Spaniel cross Poodle

Maggie is a delightful girl who can’t wait to be loved unconditionally by her very own family.

She has only grown in confidence since arriving at the rescue.

Maggie gets on well with other dogs and enjoys playing with them and toys in the play yard.

She has never lived in a home before so she will need understanding adopters who can help her learn new skills.

Leona, three years old, female, Maltese Cross Bichon Frise

Leona is a stunning girl who has made a lot of progress since she arrived at the rescue from a breeder.

Leona has blossomed into a cheeky, mischievous little girl who knows when it’s food time and demands her kennel mum shares her lunch with her.

She’s got such a big personality for such a small dog. Her future adopters will definitely need to have a sense of humour because she really is a bundle of fun.

Her confidence with humans is improving.

Leona is looking for a home with other resident dogs who can help her settle into her new life.