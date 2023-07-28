THOUSANDS have been affected by the wildfires that are sweeping across Greek islands.
The fires came after a deadly heatwave hit the country, which saw temperatures peak at 46.4 degrees in the south Greek town of Gytheio.
The first day of wildfires saw sixty-four fires start on the same day, with the most seriously affected region of the county on the island of Rhodes.
Thousands have been evacuated as many holidaymakers were flown back to the UK, whilst locals have been taken to safety.
Greece is a very popular holiday destination and with the summer holidays in full swing, many will have booked a getaway to the country.
However, many with booked holidays are now wondering if they should cancel due to the wildfires.
Should you cancel your holiday to Greece?
If you are planning to travel to Greece, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has shared advice on the risks of travel to help British nationals make a decision.
They share that if you are travelling to an area affected by wildfires you should: "contact your travel operator or accommodation provider before you travel to check that it is not currently impacted."
Adding that you should also make sure "you have appropriate insurance."
The FCDO has also shared that before your travel you should know that "no travel can be guaranteed safe."
Sharing that you find out more information for travel via the government website.
Which hotels are affected by wildfires in Greece?
The main areas affected by the wildfires in Greece are Rhodes, Corfu and Evia.
Many hotels in these areas have been affected with some closing doors to ensure safety away from the fires.
The following hotels and resorts have been affected by the wildfires:
- Amaryllis Hotel
- Amfitriti Hotel and Studios
- AquaGrand of Lindos exclusive deluxe resort
- Atrium Palace Thalasso Spa Resort and Villas
- Boutique 5 Hotel
- Cosmos Maris
- Eleni Studios
- Evi Studios and Apartments
- Finas Hotel and Apartments
- Gennadi Grand Resort
- Gonos Villa
- Hotel Atrium Prestige
- Hotel Ziakis
- Island Blue Hotel
- Lindia Thalassa Resort
- Lindian Village
- Lindos Blu
- Lindos Grand Resort
- Lindos Imperial Resort
- Lindos Mare
- Lindos Princess
- Lindos RoyalWhite hotel & Suites
- Lindos View
- Mitsis Lindos Memories Hotel
- Mitsis Rodos Maris Resort
- Mitsis Rodos Village Beach Hotel & Spa
- Pefki Islands
- Pefkos Village Resort
- Princess Andriana Resort
- Stella Hotel
- Tui Atlantica Dreams
- TUI Blue Lindos Bay
- TUI Magic Life Plimmiri
- Village Resort & Spa
- White Olive Premium Lindos
- Zenith Seaside Hotel
You can find out more safety advice and guidance via the government websites.
