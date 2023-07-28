STEREOPHONICS frontman Kelly Jones has revealed a hilarious story about how legendary singer Sir Tom Jones caused trouble in his kitchen.
Speaking on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show this morning, Mr Jones remembered the time he invited Sir Tom over for drinks.
“He came back to my flat once after doing a Jools Holland show with Stuart,” the Stereophonics frontman explained.
“We were having a drink in the house, and it was going on a bit. And the guy above came down – and we were really singing and stuff.
“The guy knocked on the door and he said: ‘Look, I’ve got a really early appointment in the morning, can you turn the Tom Jones records down a bit?’
“Stuart comes to the door and said: ‘What’s the problem over here?’
“And he said: ‘Look, I’ve got to sleep in the morning, can you turn down the Tom Jones records?’
“And we said: ‘We’re not playing Tom Jones records. Tom Jones is in the kitchen singing. And he goes: ‘yeah, right.”
Mr Jones invited the neighbour in to see for himself – and gave a hilarious reaction when he saw it was in fact Tom Jones in the flesh who had been keeping him awake.
“He sees Tom in the kitchen and says: ‘Fair enough. Have a good night.”
And after Mr Kelly closed the door, Sir Tom, who scored his first number one hit back in 1965, replied: “That’s the problem, see, when you have a flat. There’s always somebody above you that’s got something to say.”
Kelly Jones was speaking on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Radio 2 on BBC Sounds.
