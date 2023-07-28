Speaking on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show this morning, Mr Jones remembered the time he invited Sir Tom over for drinks.

“He came back to my flat once after doing a Jools Holland show with Stuart,” the Stereophonics frontman explained.

“We were having a drink in the house, and it was going on a bit. And the guy above came down – and we were really singing and stuff.

“The guy knocked on the door and he said: ‘Look, I’ve got a really early appointment in the morning, can you turn the Tom Jones records down a bit?’

“Stuart comes to the door and said: ‘What’s the problem over here?’

“And he said: ‘Look, I’ve got to sleep in the morning, can you turn down the Tom Jones records?’

“And we said: ‘We’re not playing Tom Jones records. Tom Jones is in the kitchen singing. And he goes: ‘yeah, right.”

Mr Jones invited the neighbour in to see for himself – and gave a hilarious reaction when he saw it was in fact Tom Jones in the flesh who had been keeping him awake.

“He sees Tom in the kitchen and says: ‘Fair enough. Have a good night.”

And after Mr Kelly closed the door, Sir Tom, who scored his first number one hit back in 1965, replied: “That’s the problem, see, when you have a flat. There’s always somebody above you that’s got something to say.”

Kelly Jones was speaking on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Radio 2 on BBC Sounds.