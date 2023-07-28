Since Monday (July 24), rescue flights have been in operation to bring UK tourists back home.

Thousands of people have been forced to vacate their homes and hotels, with many leaving their belongings behind and having to abandon their holidays.

Although some flights to the popular summer hotspot have been cancelled, up to 10,000 British tourists are there and more people are still booked to travel in the coming weeks, reports the BBC.

'Close up it looked like Hell on Earth'



These tourists have arrived back from Greece as wildfires threaten holidaymakers in Rhodes and Corfuhttps://t.co/Pvas2SCAOE pic.twitter.com/O8frnZ0RIo — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) July 24, 2023

Does my travel insurance cover wildfires?





It is unlikely that there is a specific clause in your insurance coverage that relates to wildfires, however, it is “crucial” to pay attention to the latest advice from the Foreign Office.

If there were official advice published urging holidaymakers not to travel, then claims would usually become valid – but currently, this is not the case, explains the BBC.

It added: “James Daley, founder of consumer group Fairer Finance, said that higher quality travel insurance deals will cover the cost of flying people home or moving them to other accommodation if a holiday is affected by wildfires - although this often only comes if customers bought an add-on to cover natural disasters.”

The heatwave continues in Greece🇬🇷 over the next few days but strong and gusty winds around the Aegean Sea will make controlling the wildfires more difficult.



Follow the latest - https://t.co/qFkCZxJRFi

Simon pic.twitter.com/CzLmEN6i55 — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) July 24, 2023

It’s thought these kinds of travel insurance will also “cover the cost of cancellation, if airlines or accommodation providers do not pay out.”

In conclusion (and for now) it depends on your specific insurance policy, for example, some Brits who have declared certain medical conditions, or if they are unwell as a result of the wildfires, then there might be “limited opportunities to claim.”

Meanwhile, Louise Clark, policy adviser of general insurance for the Assocation of British Insurers, told the i Newspaper: “Some insurers do offer add-ons that can be purchased at the same time you buy your policy, which will offer protection against disruption or natural disasters. So be sure to check your policy and speak to your insurer if you’re not clear what’s covered.”

Countries in the Mediterranean are being scorched by wildfires.



From Greece and Italy to Turkey and Algeria, this video shows their impact in the last 24 hours alone.



Read more: https://t.co/Ahqu4ba1sX pic.twitter.com/ilZAtCsdIg — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 25, 2023

Will my travel insurance cover me if advice by the Foreign Office changes due to the wildfires in Greece?





At the time of writing, the Foreign Office is not advising against travel to any Greek islands, but it has issued the latest guidance regarding the wildfires.

The i Newspaper writes: “Some travel insurance policies may allow you to make a claim if you cancel a journey because of a change in Foreign Office advice, such as a move to advice against travel or all but essential travel to your destination.”