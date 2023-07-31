THE four-star Mecure Newport opened its doors last May after Covid put a stick in the original plan to open in 2020.

And hotel staff have been buoyed by the feeling of positivity during their first year of welcoming guests.

Steel-inspired artwork in the foyer (Image: Mercure Newport)

General manager Ceri Trela said: “It is a little over a year ago now when we opened our hotel for the very first time and I could not be more proud of the team and what we have achieved.

“The year has certainly been challenging with the ever-fluctuating costs of utilities and food, but we have grown and adapted as the year developed and found inventive ways to adjust."

Located a stone’s throw from Newport train station, the hotel has become something of a gateway for tourists visiting the region, with destinations ranging from the Gower in South West Wales, to the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, and Bath on the other side of the Severn.

Mercure Newport General Manager Ceri Trela (Image: Mercure Newport)

But the Mercure team are eager to elevate Newport as a destination in its own right – and with nods to the Transporter Bridge around every corner, it’s almost impossible to ignore: the pattern in the corridor carpet, the steel beam artwork in the foyer, the framed letter from the bridge’s architect Ferdinand Arnodin which adorns a wall in all 135 of the hotel's rooms.

Ms Trela added: “We have been delighted to welcome a varied range of guests to the hotel from industry, sports, tourists, and visitors attending events in Cardiff and at the Wales ICC. We thank them all for their continued support. It has been our pleasure to look after them and show them our fabulous Welsh hospitality.

“Over the year, we have also developed valuable relationships and partnerships in the city with other local organisations and businesses such as Newport Live and Newport County Football Club. We really do feel a real part of the local community. I am excited for what the future holds as we continue to grow our business and integrate further into the city.”

Meeting facilities (Image: Mercure Newport)

The hotel directly employs 39 local people, all wanting to do their bit to put the city on the map. And in their first year together, the hotel won a Travellers’ Choice award for earning “consistently great” reviews on TripAdvisor.

This summer, they have already welcomed guests from UK Kidney Week 2023 at the International Conference Centre and a class of American students on a sport and culture tour of the UK.

The hotel stocks Newport-brewed Tiny Rebel beer and works with a local laundry company and Welsh toiletries company to provide a quality experience for guests.

Third-floor terrace (Image: Mercure Newport)

They also sponsored this summer’s Big Splash.

NP20 Bar and Kitchen will host the launch of Newport Food Festival on Friday, October 13 – one of the most popular events in the city's calendar, and a real feel-good occasion for all lovers of food and drink.

The Mercure has fast become a favourite watering hole for visitors to the International Convention Centre and League Two teams facing Newport County at Rodney Parade.

NP20 Bar and Kitchen (Image: Mercure Newport)

The hotel’s ties to the beautiful game don’t end there: they are the signing partner for the Exiles and shirt sponsor for grassroots club Newport City FC, also known as the Steelmen.

The Mercure has also become a home from home for rail workers training at the old Newport depot which has become a signalling school, and staff say local businesses are making good use of the cosy conference facilities at the hotel.

The hotel has found relative success amid all the inflation and instability that has dogged consumers and businesses across the UK - but there remains "work to be done", they say.